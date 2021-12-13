White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) about the cost of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act as “fake” during her Monday press conference.

Psaki was asked by Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy about a new CBO report which shows Biden’s landmark agenda could increase the deficit by $3 trillion over a 10-year period. The projection was put out at the request of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) last week.

Doocy asked, “I have another question about Build Back Better. So, the president says that the Build Back Better is not going add a penny to the deficit. The CBO has this new score where they assume that social programs are going to be made permanent and in that case it would add almost $3 trillion. So, does that mean that President Biden will commit that these programs are not going to be made permanent?”

Psaki took issue with the pretext of Doocy’s question, which was the source of the new report.

“Well, first of all, what you’re talking about here is a fake CBO score that is not based on the actual bill that anybody is voting on. This was a ask-request (sic) by Senator Graham to score a bill that is not currently being debated. That is his prerogative to do, but what our focus is on is on the existing bill that will lower the deficit that will also over an additional ten years pay for the $2 trillion tax cuts that Republicans didn’t pay for. They’re welcome for that,” Psaki said. “So, I would say Peter to your question the president has conveyed very clearly, multiple times publicly, that he would like programs that they’re extended to be paid for. That remains his commitment.”

Psaki added, “But it’s important to understand that when anybody raises a question about this new CBO score, it is a fake score about a bill that doesn’t exist. We should really focus on the actual bill everybody is going to vote on and considering in congress right now.”

Biden’s $1.7 trillion social and green energy agenda right now hinges on centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and whether or not he would be willing to sign off on the legislation. Manchin has expressed reservations that his party’s agenda will increase inflation during a time when Americans are already paying more for basic goods.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com