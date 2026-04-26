Former MAGA Influencer Says MAGA Response to WHCD Shooting Is ‘Paid’ And Coordinated

Ashley St. Clair, the former MAGA influencer and mother to a child with Elon Musk, claimed on Sunday that the messaging coming from MAGA world following the White House Correspondence Dinner is both “paid” and heavily coordinated.

“So last week, I told you guys that all of MAGA is paid and they coordinate their messaging in lockstep via group chats. And what do you know? All of these people came to the conclusion that after they saw what happened at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, their first thought was, all independently, ‘Trump needs his ballroom,’” began St. Clair in a clip she posted to TikTok.

“The statistical likelihood of this happening in a vacuum — if we are to stipulate that these people are not coordinated — the statistical likelihood of this happening, that they all came to the same conclusion, not probable, okay?” she continued, adding:

I think it’s also important to note that one of the main group chats in which they coordinate this messaging is literally called “Fight Fight Fight,” after the attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, okay, and this has the official Trump War Room members of the administration, including James Blair, and all your favorite MAGA influencers. And I would log on and show you more of these messages, but I can’t log on to Twitter because they’re suing me for $75,000.

Screenshots of pro-MAGA accounts sharing the same messaging quickly circulated on X, and St. Clair used a collage of them as the background to her clip. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, as posted on Sunday, “It’s time to build the ballroom.” Blanche’s post included a letter to the person suing Trump to stop construction on is ballroom, demanding the lawsuit be withdrawn.

St. Clair was a prominent figure in the MAGA movement for almost ten years, until her very public falling out with Musk. She released a video last week explaining what she described as a pay-to-play structure where messaging is coordinated directly through Trump’s political operation. Reporting on her clip explained, “Compensation is structured per click or as a flat fee. The influencers receive scripts. They post them. And because they’re promoting political messaging rather than a commercial product, current regulations do not require them to disclose that they were paid.”

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