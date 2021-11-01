Wife of Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Endorsed by Trump Testifies He Was Physically Abusive, Choked Her

A candidate running for Senate in Pennsylvania is facing serious scrutiny over disturbing allegations from his estranged wife.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Laurie Parnell testified Sean Parnell was physically and emotionally abusive

In tears, Laurie Parnell said that her husband would call her a “whore” and a “piece of s—” She also testified that he once put her out of the car and left her by the road after they argued when he told her she had to get an abortion. The estranged wife also testified that he once slapped one of the children hard enough to leave fingerprint-shaped welts through the back of the boy’s T-shirt.

Laurie Parnell testified Monday in a court hearing over custody of their three children.

She alleged that her husband “tried to choke me out on a couch” and she had to “bite him” to get free.

The Inquirer report says Parnell “tried and failed to win a court order silencing his wife.” The candidate put out a statement vociferously denying the allegations.

Let me empathically state: I have never raised a hand in anger towards my wife or any of our three children. What happened today in court was not justice, nor did it have any basis in fact or truth. Next week, I’ll have an opportunity to present the truth to the court and I look forward to that opportunity.

Laurie Parnell had previously sought two protection from abuse orders against him, according to earlier reports.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Parnell in September.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com