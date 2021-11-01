Virginia Man Says Critical Race Theory Is Most Important Election Issue, But Admits ‘I Don’t Understand It That Much’

Virginia’s gubernatorial election between Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) is Tuesday and according to one resident, the biggest issue in the campaign is critical race theory.

CRT, as it is called, is generally taught in some university social science departments. At its core, it states that racism is inherent in law and legal institutions in the United States. In recent months, conservative media outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax have bombarded viewers with stories about CRT allegedly being taught to children at all levels of education.

Speaking with an activist from The Good Liars, the man said CRT is the most important issue in the race, though he admitted he does not quite understand it.

This guy says Critical Race Theory is the most important issue in the Virginia Election. He also says he has no idea what Critical Race Theory is. pic.twitter.com/lBrGy4lRBG — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 1, 2021

“What’s the most important issue in the governor’s race here in Virginia?”

“Getting back to the basics of teaching children, not teaching them critical race theory,” he replied.

“And what is critical race theory?”

“Well, I’m not gonna get into the specifics of it because I don’t understand it that much. But it’s something that I don’t–what little bit that I know, I don’t care for it.”

“And what have you heard that you don’t like?”

“I’m not gonna, you know, I don’t uh, I don’t have that much knowledge on it, but it’s something that I’m not, that I don’t care for.”

Youngkin has made CRT an issue in his campaign. He recently slammed the theory on Fox News. He said that it “teaches children to see everything through a lens of race and then to divide them into buckets and and have children [who] are called privileged and others [who] are victims.”

