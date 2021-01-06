A woman is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in the chest in the United States Capitol.

Footage of the incident showed the young woman milling around with a group of protesters who had gathered in support of President Donald Trump before breaching the Capitol complex Wednesday afternoon. A single shot can be heard before the woman is seen sinking to the floor.

[WARNING: The footage, which can be found here, is extremely graphic.]

It wasn’t clear whether the shot was fired by law enforcement, or if the assailant intended to hit the woman. A man holding a black rifle could be seen standing behind the victim as she fell, peering through the shattered window of a door broken by protesters prior to the incident.

The woman was in critical condition after the incident and being transported for medical assistance, according to two sources who spoke with CNN.

UPDATE – 5:50 p.m. ET: NBC reports that the woman has died.

NBC News: The woman shot today inside the U.S. Capitol building has died, multiple law enforcement officials say. Reported by @PeteWilliamsNBC & @anblanx — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 6, 2021

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]