Bloomberg White House correspondent Justin Sink drew stunned laughter when he showed NSC spokesman John Kirby the door so the press could “get to the main event” — grilling White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s classified documents case.

Jean-Pierre was joined by Kirby at Thursday’s White House briefing following Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate the Biden classified documents case, and spent nearly half an hour answering questions on a variety of topics.

But when Jean-Pierre called on Sink to ask the final question of Kirby, Sink instead politely urged Kirby to GTFO so they ” could maybe get to the — the main event”:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right, Justin. You have the last question. Q Oh, I was, in fact, going to ask — not that we don’t always appreciate your appearance in the briefing room, but if we could maybe get to the — the main event? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, we’re trying to keep (inaudible). MR. KIRBY: That’s fine with me. I will depart. All right. Thanks, everybody. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Justin, jeez. (Laughter.) MR. KIRBY: Justin — Q We love — we love having you here, but there’s — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, my goodness. Q — a million (inaudible) today. MR. KIRBY: (Inaudible.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Wow, Justin. Justin did not hold back at all. (Laughter.) I think that you that did that on the plane last week, too. I remember. Q It’s — you know — all right. All right. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m keeping track. I’m keeping track. Q I’m trying to be mindful of time. (Laughter.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right. Chris, it’s yours.

Later in the briefing, Sink asked one question about the documents, then expressed regret over his coup against Kirby:

Q I feel slightly bad about chasing Kirby from the room. So I’m going to ask you one thing not about the special counsel, which is — (laughter). MS. JEAN-PIERRE: What? No, now you can’t — Q Yeah — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You can’t now ask a question that you could have asked to Kirby. Q Well, it wasn’t for Kirby. It was — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh. Q — it was for you.

He asked about Moderna’s price increase for the Covid vaccine, one of only 3 non-docs questions that were asked of Jean-Pierre.

