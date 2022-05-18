A House Judiciary Committee hearing about abortion access was filled with loaded questions, stunning answers and plenty of drama as lawmakers asked abortion providers and opponents about the issue.

A leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court has sparked an intense national abortion debate. The prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned saw much of the debate play out on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

“Making decisions about when and how to start a family is essential to women’s lives,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who chairs the committee, said during the hearing. “The right to decide whether to carry or terminate a pregnancy is central to life, liberty and equality. It is the very essence of what it means to have bodily autonomy, which is a prerequisite for freedom.”

House Republicans disagreed with that assessment, and they pressed abortion advocates about the issue.

In one moment, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) pressed Dr. Yashica Robinson of Alabama about late-term abortions.

“Have you had human parts, human baby parts, arms, legs, as a result of an abortion performed at the time you just acknowledged you performed them?” Roy asked her.

She accused him of using “inflammatory language.”

“One of the things that you all have done, throughout this hearing, is just use inflammatory language to talk about the care that we provide,” Robinson said.

As the exchange continued Roy raised his voice and spoke over Robinson and listed off where he believes “baby parts” end up. “I have never seen that in a health care setting, ever. We don’t put baby parts in freezers,” she concluded, before Roy interrupted, “Where do they go?”

Rep. @chiproytx: “What is the latest you have performed an abortion?” Dr. Robinson: “20 weeks” Roy: “Have you had baby parts that you’ve had to discard or store?” Robinson: “You have used inflammatory language.” pic.twitter.com/g94XX7bxQH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2022

In another moment that went viral on Twitter, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) asked Texas abortion advocate Aimee Arrambide if she believes men can have abortions.

“What do you say a woman is,” he asked. “Do you believe then that men can become pregnant and have abortions?”

Arrambide, a Democratic witness, responded with a simple: “Yes.”

.@RepDanBishop: “Do you believe…that men can get pregnant and have abortions?” Democrat abortion witness: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/GvA7SxUS21 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2022

Rep. Dan Bishop to Dr. Yashica Robinson: “You’re a medical doctor. What’s a woman?” “I’m a woman,” she replies. pic.twitter.com/KEH4ngYijk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2022

Rep. Bishop also asked Dr. Robinson that same question and Robinson hit back at Bishop charging, “I think it’s important that we educate people like you about why we’re doing the things that we do.”

“And so the reason I use she and her pronouns is because I understand that there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way and I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way as they desire not to be called,” Robinson added.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) also challenged Robinson, when he asked if she would support a scenario where a woman who is “seconds away from birthing a healthy child” wants an abortion.

“I can’t even fathom that,” Robinson said. “Just like you probably can’t imagine what you would do if your daughter was raped.”

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) at abortion access hearing: “How about if a child is halfway out of the birth canal? Is an abortion permissible then?” Dr. Yashica Robinson: “I can’t even fathom that … just like you probably can’t imagine what you would do if your daughter was raped.” pic.twitter.com/LtM92m9JKS — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2022

Also during the hearing, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) challenged the Supreme Court as a “majority without integrity.”

She also attacked her Republican colleagues.

“To those in America who believe that my extreme MAGA colleagues aren’t coming for you, they are coming for you,” she said. “They are coming for your rights.”

“To those in America who believe my extreme MAGA colleagues aren’t coming for you: they’re coming for you … If Samuel Alito tells you they’re not coming for you, just remember this is a Supreme Court majority that lied …” — Rep. Escobar (D-TX) during abortion access hearing pic.twitter.com/nKj4xTnYHh — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2022

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) also reclaimed his time from a foster care advocate named Catherine Foster following a viral exchange between the pair.

Raskin accused pro-life advocates of calling for a “nationwide ban on all abortions with no exceptions for rape and incest.”

Foster asked him, “If we added rape and incest exceptions, would you vote for it?”

Raskin responded: “I reclaim my time.”

Raskin: “The GOP witness is calling for a nationwide ban on abortions with no exceptions for rape and incest.” Foster: “If we added rape and incest exceptions, would you vote for it?” Raskin: “Reclaiming my time.” pic.twitter.com/Z79apd2hcS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com