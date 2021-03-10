The Covid relief bill has already saved 13,000 airline worker jobs, before even being signed into law.

That development took place on Wednesday, two days before President Joe Biden’s planned signature of his American Rescue Plan, when American Airlines sent a note officially cancelling an earlier layoff warning to 13,000 of its workers. Those employees were scheduled to be furloughed as of April 1st, but, in expectation of the bill’s stimulus aimed at helping the airline, the company the rescinded its drawdown.

In a message from American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom, the pair cheerfully touted the upcoming passage of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, which notably passed both the House and Senate this past week without a single Republican vote.

“Once that happened, it will extend the commitment that all U.S.-based American Airlines team members will continue to receive pay and benefits through Sept. 30, 2021,” the message said. “For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily cancelled — you can tear them up!”

NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs “you can tear them up!” House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021

The corporate message went to encourage its employees show their appreciation to any members of Congress for their work in providing economic stimulus to the ailing airline industry.

“If you see your local Congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day,” the note added.

