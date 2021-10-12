YouTube reinstated the page for a conservative family group in Washington, D.C. after briefly suspending it on Monday, provoking backlash from Republicans.

The company said in a statement that the group, the American Principles Project, was suspended for sharing a video featuring former White House adviser Steve Bannon, whose War Room podcast YouTube banned without explanation in January.

The group’s president, Terry Schilling, attributed the move to a video his group shared in July promoting its “Big Family” project, which is centered on traditional values. “Hey looks like @Google shutdown @approject’s @YouTube page over this video,” Shilling wrote on Twitter. “Pretty obnoxious [to be honest]. No warning, no explanation, nothing. These people are evil.”

YouTube reinstated the account later in the day, but not before drawing attention from leading Republicans in Washington. “Google is abusing its monopolistic market share to ban a mainstream pro-family group from posting videos,” Sen. Tom Cotton(R-AR) wrote in a Tuesday Twitter missive. “Just one more reason why Congress needs to—and will—pass legislation cracking down on monopolies like @Google.”

“Google purchased YouTube to crush competition and protect their monopoly,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) opined, noting that he was working with Cotton on legislation aimed at treating Google like a monopoly.

The Google-owned company has banned or suspended a host of prominent Republicans this year. It suspended an account for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in August, and last month, banned a channel belonging to his father, the 86-year-old former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX).

In a statement, YouTube took a defiant tone about its decision to suspend APP. “We enforce our Terms of Service equally for everyone, and terminated the American Principles Project (APP) channel for reuploading content from a previously terminated channel,” the company said. “Upon review of their appeal, we have reinstated the APP channel and issued a warning to the channel, in accordance with our three-strikes system. We’re working with APP to explain our policies so they can make the best decisions for their channel moving forward.”

