Zelensky Merges All Ukrainian TV Outlets Into Singular Platform to ‘Tell the Truth About the War,’ Suspends Privately-Owned Media Companies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that the country is combining all national TV stations into a singular platform in an effort to combat Russian disinformation.

The new platform, named “United News,” is a national security measure, given “the direct military aggression of the Russian Federation, the active dissemination of misinformation by the aggressor state, [and] distortion of information, as well as justifying or denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine,” Zelensky’s office said in a statement (translation provided by Google Translate).

According to the release, United News will mainly consist of “information and/or information-analytical programs on a single information platform of strategic communication” and will be a “round-the-clock information marathon.”

The announcement, which came under martial law, means the suspension of privately owned and operated media outlets in Ukraine.

Zelensky said the new platform is critical to “tell the truth about the war.”

On Sunday, Zelensky said in a speech that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to block activities of 11 various political parties, saying that “any activity of politicians aimed at splitting or collaborating will not succeed.”

“Everyone must now take care of the interests of our state, the interests of Ukraine,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com