Zelensky Tells Mothers of Russian Soldiers ‘Do Not Give Your Son to Death,’ Claims 12,000 of Them Have Been Killed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with the mothers of Russian troops not to send their sons to death in another defiant message on Friday.

On his Telegram channel, Ukraine’s leader updated his country, and the world, on the situation on the ground 16 days into Vladimir Putin’s war on his people.

“The actions of Russian invaders will be equated with the actions of ISIS terrorists,” Zelensky said to open his daily video message.

He then called on Russia to release Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol. Federov was reportedly kidnapped with a plastic bag over his head on Friday.

“The whole country saw that Melitopol did not surrender to the invaders,” Zelensky said. “And this will not be changed by putting pressure on mayors or kidnapping mayors. This can only get worse for the invaders.”

He added, “Ukraine demands the immediate release of the mayor of Melitopol, and guarantees full security to all heads of communities across the country.”

Zelensky claimed that his forces have killed 12,000 Russian soldiers:

The number of killed Russian servicemen on the territory of Ukraine already exceeds 12,000 people, 12,000! The number of wounded invaders is many times bigger. We did not invite any of them here. And we repeat to each of the invaders, you can still save yourself at any moment. Just lay down your weapons and go home. Leave our land.

Zelensky said that so many POWs have been captured that his government is constructing a facility to house them.

“Thousands of enemy soldiers who have been captured or surrendered receive from our state the treatment required by international conventions,” he said.

Ukraine’s leader issued a plea to the mothers of men serving in Russia’s army.

“I want to say it again for Russian mothers” he said. “Especially for mothers of conscripts. Do not send your children to war in a foreign land. Do not believe the promises they will be sent just somewhere for exercises, or just somewhere in non-combat conditions. Check where your son is.”

Zelensky concluded, “Do not give your son to death or captivity. Ukraine never wanted this dreadful war, and Ukraine doesn’t want it, but it will defend as much as necessary.”

