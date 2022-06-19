Adam Kinzinger Tweets Photo of Letter Sent to His Home Vowing to Execute Him, His Wife, and Infant Son

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of two Republican members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, tweeted a copy of a profane and threatening letter vowing to execute him, his wife, and their 5-month-old baby.

Kinzinger appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and talked to the show’s host George Stephanopoulos about the threat, saying that he wasn’t personally concerned for himself but was for his family, and they were especially concerned because the letter had been mailed locally a few days ago and sent directly to his home.

The Illinois congressman has been a target for former President Donald Trump’s ire, as one of only ten House Republicans to vote to impeach him during Trump’s second impeachment, and he and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) were the only two who voted to create the House Select Committee to investigate Jan. 6.

He and Cheney are serving on the committee, which has been holding a series of public televised hearings laying out the results of their investigations into the events that led up to the violence on Jan. 6. Kinzinger is not running for re-election, Cheney is facing a bitter primary battle to retain her seat, and both have been targeted by furious Trump supporters with harassment and threats.

Among the specific revelations highlighted by the committee’s hearings are how Trump’s comments denouncing Vice President Mike Pence and other elected officials who refused to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election led to threats and even violence. With Trump continuing to make baseless claims of election fraud, flirt with running for re-election in 2024, and openly endorse pardons for the Jan. 6 rioters, many — including Kinzinger — argue that the risk of incitement of violence is ongoing.

“There’s violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger told Stephanopoulos. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

Stephanopoulos did not display the letter during his show Sunday morning, saying it was “too ugly for that, too dangerous for that” to air during a daytime network television program. Kinzinger tweeted a photo of the letter himself later Sunday.

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors? https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

The letter, Kinzinger noted, was addressed to his wife Sofia Boza-Holman and sent to their home. “The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth,” he wrote, asking the Republican party and Christian pastors if this is “what you want?”

Kinzinger and his wife, a former aide to John Boehner and Pence, married in 2020, and welcomed their son, Christian Adam Kinzinger, in late January of this year.

Thrilled to introduce Christian Adam Kinzinger to the world! Mom and baby are doing great, and Dad is over the moon! pic.twitter.com/muFgvbw0vs — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 19, 2022

The handwritten letter began by calling Boza-Holman “one stupid c***,” with the misogynistic obscenity blurred in the image included in Kinzinger’s tweet. “That pimp you married not only broke his oath, he sold his soul,” the letter continued. “Yours and Christian’s too!”

The letter writer accused Kinzinger of hurting America and “countless patriotic and God Fearing families,” and then declared “he will be executed” and told his wife that she and their baby “will be joining Adam in hell too!”

A spokesperson for Kinzinger confirmed that the threat had been reported to the authorities and “extra precautions” were being taken to protect his family.

