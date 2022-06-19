‘Hate to Disappoint, But…’ Screenshots of Tweets Mocking Trump for Needing ‘Kneepads for Visiting the Kremlin’ Aren’t Actually From Jen Psaki

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki poured a bucket of cold water on some Twitter hoaxers on Sunday, pointing out that screenshots that purported to be posted by a “@psaki” account were a parody and not her real tweets.

Screenshots that said they were from @psaki and showing Psaki’s name, photo, and Twitter’s blue check for verified accounts began circulating this weekend, showing messages that were considerably edgier than her usual tone. Several referenced President Joe Biden’s recent tumble during a bicycle ride to mock former President Donald Trump:

The images included, as a number of astute observers pointed out, a label that they were a “Parody by Back Rub.” Taking credit for the satirical fake tweets was an account called “Faith Back Rub,” which tweeted that they wanted to be a “Christian Onion.”

The Faith Back Rub name came because we started as a Christian apologetics through comedy site. The Christian Onion. I think Babylon Bee got the idea from us. When Trump announced we saw it as a great moral issue and got into politics to stop him. — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 19, 2022

Still, even with the parody designation, enough people were fooled that the real Psaki decided to let her 1.2 million followers know those weren’t her words.

“Hate to disappoint, but…This is not my account,” she tweeted from her verified @jrpsaki account, adding that the fake tweets were “not approved by me on any level.” Psaki also pointed out that “Parody” label.

Hate to disappoint, but…This is not my account. This is not approved by me on any level. (And there have been a number of these in the last few weeks) Anything with “Parody..” in it means it is someone tweeting with an image and twitter account that looks like me and is not. https://t.co/ZryHqPWeXH — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 19, 2022

As for the prankster’s account, it had no objection to Psaki distancing herself from her parodic doppelgänger, retweeting her tweet and adding several tweets advocating for the use of parody and satire as “art forms which are perhaps needed now more than ever,” which “bypasses people’s defenses” to opposing views and “makes them think.” Even if some people are fooled by parody, the account argued, it “can wake them up to how easily they believe what they read online” and “can make them more critical next time.”

People have shut their minds down to opposing views, which is why arguing someone to the truth rarely works anymore. That is when art shines. Art bypasses people’s defenses and makes them think. Satire & parodies are art forms which are perhaps needed now more than ever. — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 19, 2022

When The Onion first came out a LOT of people took it seriously. They offered no warning as far as I’m aware, (like we do with our tweets) and they actually ran ads claiming to be, “more reliable than the New York Times” 😂 — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 19, 2022

If people share something that clearly says parody it can wake them up to how easily they believe what they read online. This can make them more critical next time. I struggle to think of many other things that can have this effect on people. — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 19, 2022

