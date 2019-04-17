AG Bill Barr to Hold Press Conference on Mueller Report Tomorrow Morning

The Mueller report is finally expected to drop tomorrow morning, and now we have news Attorney General Bill Barr will be holding a morning press conference.

Per multiple reports Barr will hold the presser at 9:30 am. It’s unclear yet what time the Mueller report will drop.

BREAKING: Barr and Rosenstein to hold press conference at 9:30 AM tomorrow

BREAKING / NBC News: Attorney General William Barr and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein will give a press conference at 9:30am tomorrow morning

Barr will hold a presser tomorrow. He'll appear with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. He will take questions. It will be at 9:30 a.m. Unclear if that timing is before or after report's release.

President Donald Trump mentioned in an interview this afternoon that Barr would hold a press conference, adding that he may do one too.

