AG Bill Barr to Hold Press Conference on Mueller Report Tomorrow Morning

By Josh FeldmanApr 17th, 2019, 4:33 pm

The Mueller report is finally expected to drop tomorrow morning, and now we have news Attorney General Bill Barr will be holding a morning press conference.

Per multiple reports Barr will hold the presser at 9:30 am. It’s unclear yet what time the Mueller report will drop.

President Donald Trump mentioned in an interview this afternoon that Barr would hold a press conference, adding that he may do one too.

