‘Buy American, For F*ck’s Sake!’ Watch a Union Group’s Viral, Profanity-Laced Tribute to ‘Scrappy Irishman’ Biden for Pro-Labor Agenda

A labor union went viral on Monday with a one-and-a-half-minute video tribute to President Joe Biden, praising the “scrappy Irishman” for his pro-labor agenda, with Twitter users cracking up over the narrator’s exuberant New York accent and profanity-laced script.

“Build Back Better, baby,” North America’s Building Trades Unions tweeted with the video, borrowing from Biden’s campaign slogan. Normally, a labor union praising a Democrat wouldn’t be newsworthy, but the feisty — and F-bomb-laden — tone of this video quickly attracted attention.

(Stating the obvious here, but the video has a generous serving of NSFW language.)

The @NABTU Twitter account has barely 9,000 followers, but the video has been viewed more than 60,000 times when this article was written.

“So, what the hell’s been going on in Washington since the new guy took over?” the narrator begins as clips from Biden’s inauguration are shown. Biden’s “been busy putting ‘rona on the ropes,” the voice cheerfully continues, so did he have time to help workers? “You’re fucking-A right he did!”

The reasons the union is applauding Biden include having “rounded up all the anti-union, anti-worker asshats and told ’em to pound sand,” and “filled the Cabinet with people who actually give a damn about your job.”

“Biden gives a shit about your wages,” and “he’s saying ‘buy American, for fuck’s sake!”

And “yeah, he gives a fuck about trains.”

Watch the video above (perhaps with headphones if you’re back in the office), via @NABTU on Twitter.

