Conservatives Attack NHL for Pro-Transgender Athletes Tweet: ‘NHL is On Thin Ice’
Conservatives blasted the National Hockey League for posting a tweet in support of transgender sports on Tuesday.
The NHL posted that it was “proud this past weekend’s Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating!”
In response to a reply that read “So, men playing on womans [sic] team?,” the NHL stated, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real.”
Right-wing blue check marks did anything but skate around this woke message:
The hockey event happened the same weekend that five people were killed and 18 others were wounded at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The tournament remembered those killed and had volunteers be at the entrance, on the lookout for trouble.
“We carried in our hearts the names of our siblings who’d died at the hands of transphobic murderers, our siblings who have died of suicide, our siblings who have died because some people believe that we deserve to die for living our truth,” read on tweet in a Twitter thread by Team Trans Ice Hockey.
The event was also held during Transgender Day of Remembrance, which commemorates transgender people that have been killed for being trans.
