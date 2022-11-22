Conservatives Attack NHL for Pro-Transgender Athletes Tweet: ‘NHL is On Thin Ice’

Conservatives blasted the National Hockey League for posting a tweet in support of transgender sports on Tuesday.

The NHL posted that it was “proud this past weekend’s Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating!”

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

In response to a reply that read “So, men playing on womans [sic] team?,” the NHL stated, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real.”

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Right-wing blue check marks did anything but skate around this woke message:

NHL is on thin ice. https://t.co/gIEBazadXi — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) November 22, 2022

I guess this is one way to try and get people to notice the sport https://t.co/9ZUVmvo0v7 pic.twitter.com/feIpoyrjWj — Dan Andros (@DanAndros) November 22, 2022

We make shit up as we go https://t.co/ShrjULwo85 — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 22, 2022

And the NHL is run by idiots who don't believe in biology or science. https://t.co/wO4qKK043Z — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) November 22, 2022

Sir, this is an ice hockey league https://t.co/tqKC6ohedz — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 22, 2022

OK, prove it. Let a trans man fight Tom Wilson. https://t.co/gZK2PhxYQn — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 22, 2022

Hockey has gone woke and doesn't understand basic biology https://t.co/ATDcwos6wA — YAF (@yaf) November 22, 2022

What is a woman? https://t.co/YRX2QAwIzn — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 22, 2022

The NHL should definitely let a biological woman line up against Alexander Ovechkin and see how that theory works out for them https://t.co/MgSgaQvFKW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2022

🤣 No, no they're not. Just stop already. https://t.co/3WuKTtebhv — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) November 22, 2022

If "trans women are women," shouldn't the NHL completely support eliminating the sport being divided by men and women? If there's no biological difference (lol), then only have hockey. No men's hockey. No women's hockey. Just hockey. How will that work out? Oh, yes, just men. https://t.co/ETG7PL5hqx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2022

The hockey event happened the same weekend that five people were killed and 18 others were wounded at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The tournament remembered those killed and had volunteers be at the entrance, on the lookout for trouble.

We had our first ever All-Trans Draft Tournament this weekend. It was amazing. The hockey was fantastic, and the teams all well matched. The arena was just buzzing with trans joy for two solid days. — Team Trans Ice Hockey (@teamtranshockey) November 21, 2022

“We carried in our hearts the names of our siblings who’d died at the hands of transphobic murderers, our siblings who have died of suicide, our siblings who have died because some people believe that we deserve to die for living our truth,” read on tweet in a Twitter thread by Team Trans Ice Hockey.

We carried in our hearts the names of our siblings who’d died at the hands of transphobic murderers, our siblings who have died of suicide, our siblings who have died because some people believe that we deserve to die for living our truth. — Team Trans Ice Hockey (@teamtranshockey) November 21, 2022

The event was also held during Transgender Day of Remembrance, which commemorates transgender people that have been killed for being trans.

Our moment of silence was incredibly powerful this year, so many of us weeping at the senseless violence at Club Q. It hurt, in a raw, visceral way, even more than usual. It is a fresh, painful wound. — Team Trans Ice Hockey (@teamtranshockey) November 21, 2022

