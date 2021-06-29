Dave Rubin Compares CNN-Trump Relationship to Brokeback Mountain: ‘They Need Him and They Want to Sleep With Him’

Dave Rubin compared CNN’s relationship with former President Donald Trump to the relationship of the main characters of Brokeback Mountain.

On Tueday’s Rubin Report, he talked about CNN’s “tanking” ratings, Jake Tapper in particular, bringing up a recent piece from Fox News about the numbers for The Lead

“These people need Donald Trump,” Rubin said. “And without Donald Trump, nobody wants to watch their drivel… their Democrat propaganda.”

“CNN is the punchline. I don’t even need a joke. I just say CNN, the kids start laughing,” he continued.

And their “need” for Trump is the reason why, he continued, the network is still talking about Trump and the riots at the Capitol (which Rubin referred to as “the insurrection that nobody brought a gun to, that was over in an hour”).

“If this was Brokeback Mountain, that would be Jake Gyllenhaal saying to… Heath Ledger ‘I can’t quit you,” Rubin said.

That’s the relationship that these people have with Donald Trump. They wish they could quit him, but they can’t quit him, ’cause they love him, and they need him, and they want to sleep with him.

h/t Jason Campbell

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com