BREAKING: Georgia Election Interference Case Against Trump Officially Dropped

The sprawling Georgia 2020 election racketeering case against President Donald Trump and various other co-defendants officially ended on Wednesday as the new prosecutor on the case moved to dismiss it.

Peter Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, wrote on Wednesday in his motion, “Given the complexity of the legal issues at hand — ranging from constitutional questions and the Supremacy Clause to immunity, jurisdiction, venue, speedy-trial concerns, and access to federal records — and even assuming each of these issues were resolved in the State’s favor, bringing this case before a jury in 2029, 2030, or even 2031 would be nothing short of a remarkable feat.”

The case’s dismissal means that President Trump will not face any legal recourse over his efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden.

The charges in the historic case were first filed on August 14, 2023, by Fulton County DA Fani Willis. Willis indicted Trump alongside 18 others in what became a headline-grabbing case that eventually included proceedings to have Willis removed over an alleged misconduct in her office. Willis was eventually removed from the case, leaving its fate uncertain as a new prosecutor needed to take it up.

The investigation into Trump and his allies began after a phone call between Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and Trump became public. On the call, Trump pressed a reluctant Raffensperger to “find” him enough votes to beat Biden in the crucial swing state.

The case led to Trump surrendering to authorities in the state and having his mugshot taken, a photo that many in his MAGA base later turned into a symbol of their support.

