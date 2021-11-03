‘Either Admit The Election Wasn’t Stolen Or STFU’: Erick Erickson Rants At 2020 Election Conspiracists After GOP Wins in Virginia

The sweeping GOP victories Tuesday night in Virginia and elsewhere should convince those peddling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen to “STFU,” wrote Erick Erickson in a Facebook post published shortly after midnight Eastern Time Wednesday morning.

Erickson began the post by saying that he was “fueled by bourbon and cold pizza” following the wins by Republicans in Tuesday’s elections and the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

“You idiots have spent a year peddling the fiction the 2020 election was stolen because you were so busy humping Trump’s leg that you never really even tried to convince persuadable voters to vote,” wrote the conservative radio host.

Erickson pointed out several examples of major losses by the Democrats Tuesday evening, elections they logically could have won if they were actually stealing elections — not to mention ones that would have been far simpler to steal than the 2020 presidential race, a nationwide election with 50 different state legal systems and an Electoral College threshold to reach.

“The Democrats literally lost Virginia, a state they fully controlled,” he argued. “They lost the judiciary in PA, which they controlled. They lost down to freaking dog catcher across the nation.”

“Either admit the election wasn’t stolen or STFU from here on out,” Erickson declared. “I know some of you are too in the cult to admit the truth that Trump lost, but get over yourselves now. Move on. Shut up about stolen elections that weren’t stolen because I assure you the Democrats would have stolen some of the 2021 elections if they could have, but they could not so they did not.”

He concluded by telling anyone who was upset at his message, “to quote all of you when you talk about progressives, F your feelings. Get with reality.”

