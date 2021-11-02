JUST IN: Atlanta Braves Win World Series

The Atlanta Braves downed the Houston Astors 7-0 on Tuesday night to notch their first World Series title since 1995.

Atlanta took the series four games to two.

Six shutout innings from Max Fried and home runs from Jorge Soler, Dansby Swanson, and Freddie Freeman powered the Braves to victory in game six.

Will Smith got Yuli Gurriel to ground out to shortstop for the final out of the series.

It’s the team’s fourth World Series win in franchise history. They won as the Milwaukee Braves in 1957 and as the Boston Braves in 1914.

Atlanta posted a relatively modest 88-73 record during the 2021 regular season, which was good enough to nab first place in the N.L East. They defeated the heavily favored 108-win Los Angeles Dodgers in six game to advance to the World Series.

It was an incredible turnaround for a team that was in third place at just 52-55 on August 1. But they won 16 out of their next 18 games and vaulted themselves into first place in the division where they would remain for the rest of the season.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com