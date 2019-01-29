Empire Actor Jussie Smollett Hospitalized Following Possible Hate Crime Assault

Empire star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized in Chicago on Tuesday morning as a result of what police are calling a potential hate crime.

The Chicago Police Department released a statement saying Smollett was attacked by two men early in the morning who made “racial and homophobic slurs” at him. Shortly afterward, the suspected perpetrators physically assaulted Smollett, poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him, and fled the scene after tying a rope around his neck.

Chicago PD release statement on “assault and battery involving a cast member of the television show Empire,” treating it as a possible hate crime. “At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victims neck.” https://t.co/8yBvnmYC3e pic.twitter.com/bFjCyGVv5l — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 29, 2019

Police describe the encounter as a “possible racially-charged assault and battery,” and an investigation has been launched into the incident. Smollett was able to get himself to a hospital and is described as being in physically “good condition.”

Empire co-creator Danny Strong reacted to the attack by posting a sympathetic message for Smollett on Twitter.

…whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come. — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019

TMZ reported that the suspects were alleged to have yelled political slogans during the attack, however, a Chicago Police Dept. spokesperson told The Hill’s “In the Know” blog, “we can not confirm what the offenders stated.”

