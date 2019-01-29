comScore

Empire Actor Jussie Smollett Hospitalized Following Possible Hate Crime Assault

by | Jan 29th, 2019, 1:47 pm

Empire star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized in Chicago on Tuesday morning as a result of what police are calling a potential hate crime.

The Chicago Police Department released a statement saying Smollett was attacked by two men early in the morning who made “racial and homophobic slurs” at him. Shortly afterward, the suspected perpetrators physically assaulted Smollett, poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him, and fled the scene after tying a rope around his neck.

Police describe the encounter as a “possible racially-charged assault and battery,” and an investigation has been launched into the incident. Smollett was able to get himself to a hospital and is described as being in physically “good condition.”

Empire co-creator Danny Strong reacted to the attack by posting a sympathetic message for Smollett on Twitter.

TMZ reported that the suspects were alleged to have yelled political slogans during the attack, however, a Chicago Police Dept. spokesperson told The Hill’s “In the Know” blog, “we can not confirm what the offenders stated.”

