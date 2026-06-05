James Carville Declares ‘F*cked Up’ Platner Could Be ‘100x More F*cked Up’ and Still Be Better Choice in Wild Rant

In a wild Friday YouTube rant, Democratic strategist James Carville deemed that “f*cked up” Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner could be “100x more f*cked up” and still be a better choice than Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

On Thursday, The New York Times published a report about Platner’s treatment of women, which included allegations of abuse from an ex-girlfriend. The article also revived scrutiny over a tattoo resembling the Nazi-linked Totenkopf symbol after the ex alleged Platner knew of its meaning when he got it — a claim he has repeatedly denied.

The video, posted by the producers of Carville’s Politics War Room, is titled “Why Susan Collins Must Be Defeated.” Of the allegations against Platner, Carville emphatically said:

I don’t care. If you committed a crime, then charge him and then throw his a** in jail, but so far, we have none of that. We got a f*cked up guy, who he could be 100x more f*cked up than he is, and he’d never be as f*cked up as what we got in Washington now anyway. And, I just saw this “tut tut” and “ooh” and “we’ve gotta do this” and “we’ve gotta be fair.” “You know, James, if a Republican did what Graham Platner did, you would be outraged.” Yeah, I would. But what I’m more outraged about, and what I have to consider first, is this country is about to lose it. The whole g*dd*mn thing. Abraham Lincoln suspended habeas corpus. Why? Because he had to win a g*dd*mn war. Okay? We gotta win this. And, if we’ve got a person that’s understandably got issues, yeah, good. And maybe people oughta see it, and maybe we just oughta be reminded of what these stupid wars have brought about, and the consequence of said stupid wars that stupid Susan Collins’ been for all of her political life.

Watch the full clip above on YouTube via Politicon.

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