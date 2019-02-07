Fox News Legal Analyst Bob Massi Passes Away After Battle with Cancer

Nevada-based real estate attorney Bob Massi passed away yesterday at the age of 67 after an extended battle with cancer.

Massi, a legal analyst for Fox News, was known as “The Property Man” because of his knack for breaking down the real estate markets and high-profile legal cases. The network hired him shortly after their launch in 1996, making him one of Fox’s longest-running legal commentators.

Massi is survived by his wife, Lynne, his two brothers, three children and six grandchildren. Funeral preparations are underway.

Update: Since this post was first published Fox & Friends aired a moving tribute which we have added to the post. Watch above via Fox News.

