‘Franklin the Turtle’ Publisher Condemns Hegseth’s ‘Violent’ and ‘Unauthorized Use’ of Character

The publisher of the children’s book series Franklin the Turtle did not appreciate Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth featuring their reptilian mascot in a meme he posted, issuing a statement condemning the “violent” and “unauthorized use” of the character.

Hegseth has been facing increasing scrutiny for strikes on boats in the Caribbean that the Trump administration has said were “narco-terrorists,” especially after recent reporting of a second strike being ordered on survivors after an initial strike.

Over the weekend, Hegseth tweeted a meme that parodied the Franklin books with an image of the turtle in a helicopter firing a rocket-propelled grenade at men in boats with the title “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

Hegseth’s post incited swift backlash online, with numerous commentators blasting him for making light of a serious topic and for seeming to celebrate actions that are being accused of being war crimes.

Kids Can Press, the Canadian book publisher that publishes the Franklin the Turtle books, responded to Hegseth’s post with a statement on its social media Monday evening.

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” the statement said. “We strongly condiment any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

The same statement was also posted on the publisher’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.