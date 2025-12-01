‘Franklin the Turtle’ Publisher Condemns Hegseth’s ‘Violent’ and ‘Unauthorized Use’ of Character

Sarah RumpfDec 1st, 2025, 11:03 pm
 
Pete Hegseth

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The publisher of the children’s book series Franklin the Turtle did not appreciate Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth featuring their reptilian mascot in a meme he posted, issuing a statement condemning the “violent” and “unauthorized use” of the character.

Hegseth has been facing increasing scrutiny for strikes on boats in the Caribbean that the Trump administration has said were “narco-terrorists,” especially after recent reporting of a second strike being ordered on survivors after an initial strike.

Over the weekend, Hegseth tweeted a meme that parodied the Franklin books with an image of the turtle in a helicopter firing a rocket-propelled grenade at men in boats with the title “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

Hegseth Franklin the Turtle meme

Screenshot via X.

Hegseth’s post incited swift backlash online, with numerous commentators blasting him for making light of a serious topic and for seeming to celebrate actions that are being accused of being war crimes.

Kids Can Press, the Canadian book publisher that publishes the Franklin the Turtle books, responded to Hegseth’s post with a statement on its social media Monday evening.

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” the statement said. “We strongly condiment any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

The same statement was also posted on the publisher’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Tags:
Sarah Rumpf - Contributing Editor

Sarah Rumpf joined Mediaite in 2020 and is a Contributing Editor focusing on politics, law, and the media. A native Floridian, Sarah attended the University of Florida, graduating with a double major in Political Science and German, and earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the UF College of Law. Sarah's writing has been featured at National Review, The Daily Beast, Reason, Law&Crime, Independent Journal Review, Texas Monthly, The Capitolist, Breitbart Texas, Townhall, RedState, The Orlando Sentinel, and the Austin-American Statesman, and her political commentary has led to appearances on television, radio, and podcast programs across the globe. Follow Sarah on Threads, Twitter, and Bluesky.