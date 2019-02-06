GOPer Matt Gaetz Tries to Have Parkland Dad Ejected for Confronting Him at Hearing

Manuel Oliver, the father of a child who was slain during the Parkland massacre, repeatedly confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a hearing, and Gaetz tried to have Oliver ejected.

During a House hearing on HR8, which expanded background checks to include all firearms purchases, Gaetz used the occasion to promote Trump’s border wall by suggesting that immigrants are a greater danger than firearms. The exchange was flagged by Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts.

“HR 8 would not have stopped many of the circumstances I raised, but a wall, a barrier on the southern border, may have. And that’s what we’re fighting for,” Gaetz said.

Oliver, whose son Joaquin Oliver was killed during the gun massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, rose to object to Gaetz’s tangent several times, shouting “No one should forget!”

After several interruptions, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) used a parliamentary inquiry to ask “Is there any committee rule that prevents a member of Congress from reciting false statements in a committee hearing that are unsupported by the evidence, or are members of Congress entitled to just make things up in support of specious arguments?”

Oliver and many other audience members burst into applause.

After several minutes of members unsuccessfully trying to get Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) to sanction Cicilline for implying that Gaetz was making things up, Gaetz himself began to complain about Oliver.

“Mr. Chairman, is there a process in the committee whereby if the very same people are repeatedly interrupting the time of the members,” Gaetz said, pointing aggressively at Oliver, “that those people will be asked to depart the committee, or is there…”

In the audience, Oliver pointed right back at Gaetz.

“If the gentleman repeats that, or any other comment I will have him removed,” Nadler said, adding “if he repeats that.”

“I’d note that this is now three interruptions of my time by the same individual,” Gaetz said, once again jabbing his finger in Oliver’s direction, “and that the chair is not utilizing its discretion remove move that individual.”

Last week, Mr. Oliver performed a darkly satirical stand-up comedy act in response to comedian Louis CK‘s mockery of the Parkland students’ activism.

