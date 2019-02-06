comScore
Schiff Hits Back at Trump Slamming Investigations and Calling Him a Hack: Oversight ‘Terrifies’ Him

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 3:46 pm

The House Intelligence Committee today voted to release witness transcripts to Robert Mueller and the DOJ. Chairman Adam Schiff also announced investigations into Russia and President Donald Trump‘s finances.

In response, Trump called Schiff a “political hack” and said he has “no basis to do that.”

“It’s called presidential harassment,” Trump said, before claiming it “hurts” the country.

Schiff responded on Twitter by saying the idea of oversight “terrifies” Trump:

