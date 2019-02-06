Schiff Hits Back at Trump Slamming Investigations and Calling Him a Hack: Oversight ‘Terrifies’ Him

The House Intelligence Committee today voted to release witness transcripts to Robert Mueller and the DOJ. Chairman Adam Schiff also announced investigations into Russia and President Donald Trump‘s finances.

In response, Trump called Schiff a “political hack” and said he has “no basis to do that.”

“It’s called presidential harassment,” Trump said, before claiming it “hurts” the country.

Schiff responded on Twitter by saying the idea of oversight “terrifies” Trump:

I can understand why the idea of meaningful oversight terrifies the President. Several of his close associates are going to jail, others await trial, and criminal investigations continue. We’re going to do our job and won’t be distracted or intimidated by threats or attacks. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 6, 2019

