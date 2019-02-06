comScore
NY Times Changes ‘Dark Makeup’ Headline on Virginia AG Blackface Scandal After Criticism

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 3:08 pm

The New York Times got some serious criticism today for a headline on Virginia’s attorney general admitting to doing blackface for a college party.

The original headline on the article said “Virginia Attorney General Says He Also Dressed in Dark Makeup.” The Times received pushback for the euphemism:

The Times has since changed the headline to say blackface instead of “dark makeup.”

