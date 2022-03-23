Faulkner’s Focus, Stormy’s Case | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Harris Faulkner

Former Army Special Ops Intel Officer and Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich told Fox anchor Harris Faulkner on Wednesday that she and The Faulkner Focus deserve some credit for his organization’s rescue of an American veteran and his family from near Kyiv over the weekend.

Project Dynamo has been working to help those trapped in war-torn Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion, which under Vladimir Putin‘s dictatorial hand has become increasingly bloodthirsty and particularly focused on civilians, as President Joe Biden has pointed out.

Project Dynamo, which is made up of American veterans and civilian volunteers, helps people in war zones get out safely. They’ve done so in Afghanistan and are doing the same in Ukraine – in at least one case the same person from both conflicts.

Over the weekend they helped to rescue retired Sgt. 1st Class Robert “Bob” Platt, his wife, “and the couple’s cats” from a town northeast of Kyiv.

Velicovich and Faulkner discussed Putin’s media crackdown and segued to Platt’s story as illustrative. They talked about how the press, and Faulkner’s focus on stories like this, were part of Platt’s rescue. Veterans watching the show last week were able to make the connections and identify Bob Platt, who Velicovich says might not be alive today without that.

It is a compelling and even uplifting story. It’s also a stark illustration of the power of media and the ability to share information to save lives. And it is that exact power that Putin’s trying to crush in his crackdown on a free press. This is why.