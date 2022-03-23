Stormy Daniels Torches Trump in Penis-Belittling Response to Court Ruling She Must Pay Him $300K

Stormy Daniels torched former President Donald Trump and belittled his penis in response to a court ruling she must pay nearly $300,000 to Trump after her failed defamation suit.

Trump released a gloating statement following a federal appeals court ruling which said that she must pay legal fees and other penalties ordered by a lower court because her appeal was not filed in a timely fashion.

Trump Wins Stormy Daniels Case The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions (not including appeal costs). As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to. The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me. The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal. Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.

Daniels vowed “I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” and issued a lengthy statement that took aim at former attorney Michael Avenatti, Trump, and Trump’s allegedly tiny penis:

In response to that ridiculous statement by Tiny: This was not a criminal case or ruling. This was also NOT about whether we had sex or not. This was simply about if he could TWEET rude and false things about me. Also, I NEVER said it was an “affair”. My statement has not changed since I came forward and has been collaborated and verified by others since 2006. He cornered me as I was exiting a restroom and intimidated me into unprotected intercourse. Later, he had Michael Cohen pay me hush money to not disclose what happened to me and the things I was told that could damage his campaign. I guess maybe in HIS mind, this does equal an affair since it seems to be Trump’s pattern with women. Or maybe he simply does not understand his own court case – neither would surprise me, actually. Mr. Grab Them By the Pussy definitely has a history of doing whatever he wants to women and a has a penchant for intimidation. But make no mistake. Trump’s lie about me was very much a lie and was intended to damage we in the public. However, it was not something I ever wanted to sue over. I never wanted to go forward with this defamation suit because I was afraid of the prejudice associated with my career as an adult film actress/director and it turns out that I was correct. Avenatti filed the lawsuit without my permission and against my wishes. Once it was filed, Trump’s lawyers overwhelmed Avenatti and I was left the victim of an attorney’s fee award. Avenatti appealed the ruling but failed to timely appeal the attorney’s fee award. (Because he’s a terrible excuse for an attorney) The recent court decision ruled January 11, 2019 was the last day for a timely appeal on that issue. I fired Avenatti in February of 2019 when I discovered he forged my name and embezzled my book funds, which he was convicted of in federal court earlier. this year. I hired Clark Brewster and he took over all my legal matters including the Trump appeals. He promptly informed me about Avenatti missing the appeal deadline but also thought the Judge’s fee ruling was irregular in that the Judge failed to file a specific written judgement. Mr. Brewster sought to appeal the Attorney award based on that apparent defect. Mr. Brewster litigated the appeal all the way to a Certiorari writ to the US Supreme Court, where I believed that justice would be served. The attorney’s fee award remained with the 9th Circuit and was ruled adversely on the failure of a timely appeal. To be clear: Trump won yesterday ON A TECHNICALITY due to Avenatti’s failure to file promptly. That technical ruling, although distressing, does not reflect on anything I have done or my credibility but is the result of negligence of a criminal lawyer, Michael Avenatti. Still, it is a sad reality that in this country, a known and proven predator can openly brag about assaulting women and become president and be awarded money for his bad behavior. My heart goes out to the others that have been victimized Trump. I deeply regret not standing up for myself that night and for not speaking out sooner. I hope that one day the women who came after me can forgive me.

Trump has publicly insisted that there is “no problem” with the size of his penis, a “guarantee” he made during a live, nationally-televised debate.

