A segment on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Friday turned emotional as an Afghan ally who was only identified as “Carl” was connected with someone trying to help Afghan interpreters evacuate Afghanistan.

Carl was on the segment by while Jen Wilson, the chief operating officer of Army Week Association, joined by video.

Carl was a witness to the explosion outside the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday in which at least 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans were killed. The man explained what he went through:

There was like thousands of thousands of people over there and I was pushing everyone away so I could reach them … when the explosion happened so everybody started running and I was pushing toward the explosion. I knew that there would be casualties. There was a woman, she was crying and there was a baby that was lying on the ground, so I went for her. I grabbed her and put her on my shoulder. I run back to the vehicle. I put her in the vehicle. I tried to get her to the hospital – we got in a bad traffic. I got out of the vehicle again and took her to the hospital. She died, right. When I get to the hospital she died right in my hands.

“Wow,” co-host Bill Hemmer said — reacting.

Hemmer then asked Wilson if Carl can be evacuated.

After taking a deep breath, Wilson said,

It has been an all-hands-on-deck since two Sundays ago trying to get him out. We have made four runs at [Hamid Karzai International Airport] trying to get him out. Charlie and I working together constantly laying Taliban checkpoint maps over Google maps from his location to get him there safely. Going to different places while Colleen, the sister of a marine that Carl saved, is working tirelessly to try to cut through the red tape to get his paperwork sorted because we did actually — one of our plans finally on the third strike we got him in. We got him in. I won’t say how but we got him him in. And I cannot tell you the relief. Charlie and I and Colleen were in tears, it was three o’clock in the morning. We called him and spoke to him. He was almost in tears. I mean, just the relief of knowing he wasn’t going to orphan his child and within 30 minutes he calls me back frantic, screaming into the phone, ‘Jen, they’re throwing me out, they’re saying I can’t stay. Can you please get on the phone with them, tell them I can stay. Here, talk to her, this is Jen Wilson, she’s one of your people. She is a CEO of one of your organizations, she’s one of you guys, can you please tell them I can stay.’ And they kicked him out. And we’ve been trying ever since. And you guys have been trying as well behind the scenes to help us.

“We’re not going to give up either,” said Hemmer.

Carl said that for 10 years he helped the United States and contractors in Afghanistan. “Basically, I have saved American lives, but I have never got a chance to get a visa.”

He went on to say that he’s trying to “get the hell out of” Kabul. “I didn’t want to be at the situation that I am now. I’m hiding. My family is somewhere else and I’m somewhere else,” he said, noting that he is not at their house.

“I don’t know how to explain everything,” added Carl.

Hemmer asked Carl whether he would return to the airport. Carl answered in the affirmative and said that he told his family that he would die for them in which he’s trying to get his daughter evacuated.

Hemmer then gave Wilson an opportunity to speak to Carl. Wilson said it’s the first time the two have talked. Treating Carl like family, she asked him how he and his daughter are. Carl answered that he is good and that his daughter is “pretty.”

“I don’t have a second plan,” said Carl after mentioning that family members asked him how he’ll get out after his first attempt at evacuating failed.

Wilson assured Carl that her organization has six plans to get Carl out of Kabul. Carl expressed doubt.

“I know I’m going to be left behind. I know that I’m going to get killed,” he said. “Look, the good thing is that I’m not going to die for a bad thing. I’m going to die for a good thing. What I did I will never regret it because I have tried to help people.”

He retold the story of trying to help that woman and her baby following the explosion.

Co-host Dana Perino asked Wilson, “A lot of Americans feel angry, ashamed and helpless. But how can Americans help?”

Wilson responded that “at this point” the airport in Kabul “is likely no longer an option to get our guys out, so we’ve pivoted and Project Dynamo is now our way to get them out. We’re going to open the northern corridor, we’re going to set up our own beachhead and we’re going to start getting them out…”

Wilson then turned to Carl and said, “It just crushed me to hear you say that that you’re not going to make it out.” She guaranteed that her organization will “get you out.”

“If it is the last thing I do, we’re going to get you out,” she added.

“I do appreciate everybody helping,” said Carl.

Hemmer remarked that conversations like the one between Carl and Wilson “are happening by the thousands all over this country and all over Afghanistan and the surrounding region there.”

Wilson added this heartbreaking situation: “The other night we got a bad report and I had an absolute breakdown and my — nobody could calm me down and my 12-year-old nephew came to pace beside me … and he just looked at me with that 12-year-old look in his eyes and he just said, ‘But Jen, did you leave it all on the field? Did you do everything you could? Because if so, then if they die, they die knowing that they had a friend that didn’t give up on them and that’s better than dying alone.”

“A 12-year-old shouldn’t have to say that,” she added.

Finally, Carl lamented what he said have been people who’ve gotten into the airport who didn’t work with the United States in Afghanistan.

“Undeserving,” said Perino.

“Your anger is justified and we recognize that,” said Hemmer.

