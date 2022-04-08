Swan Shreds McConnell, Carlson’s Kremlin Cowardice | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jonathan Swan

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan has established himself as a tough and unflinching interviewer, unfazed by any power or influence wielded by the person sitting in the chair across from him, and he brought that skill set to a sit-down with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday.

Swan noted that McConnell is attributed by many as engaging in a “ruthless style of politics” and asked the top Senate Republican “where do you draw your moral red lines?”

McConnell scoffed at the question and joked, “I didn’t realize I was known for playing a ruthless style, my wife thinks I am a really nice guy.”

Swan didn’t let up, grilling McConnell about the contradiction between his remarks on Jan. 6 in the immediate aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol and his subsequent willingness to support former President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024.

McConnell made multiple efforts to dodge or deflect, but Swan was undeterred, asking follow-up questions that revealed how well he had researched for this interview.

In another segment of the interview, Swan pressed McConnell on some of the, shall we say, ethically challenged GOP Senate candidates, including Herschel Walker, the former football star and Georgia candidate whose is credibly accused of threatening to kill both an ex-wife and an ex-girlfriend.

McConnell tried to brush it off as “almost every candidate’s had troubled periods,” when Swan jumped in to point that not “almost every” candidate had pointed a gun at their significant other’s head. Eventually McConnell just admitted that Walker was “completely electable.”

With Republicans poised to take back the Senate majority after the midterms, McConnell’s views and “moral red lines” are a vitally important topic with enormous implications for the country. Kudos to Swan for putting the senator in the hot seat and never letting up.