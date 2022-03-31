Tucker Carlson mocked the “world’s elite” on Wednesday night for failing to predict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Carlson based his commentary on a piece in Slate by journalist Ben Judah, who argued Putin’s invasion came as “a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe, and even Ukraine.”

Carlson conceded that President Joe Biden had been warning of a Russian invasion for weeks before it happened. But he claimed — and this is not a claim included in the Slate piece — that Biden did not believe his own warnings.

“They seemed ready for it and yet it turns out that nobody in Washington, including Biden himself, really thought it was going to happen,” Carlson said.

The Fox News host came to a lofty conclusion on the basis of this claim.

“Crisis demands crystal clear thinking,” he said. “So now is the moment to ignore the people who’ve been consistently wrong and instead listen carefully to the people who’ve gotten it right in the past, the ones who saw the Ukraine war coming and said so out loud.”

What went unmentioned is that Carlson himself, by his own prior admission, got the Ukraine-Russia story “wrong.”

“We’ve been taken by surprise by the whole thing,” Carlson said a few weeks after Russia invaded. “We’re not the only ones who were, but we’re willing to admit it.”

In the weeks leading up to the war, Carlson mocked predictions from Biden and his administration that Russia planned to invade.

“If you’ve been following the news at all recently, you know that Vladimir Putin is just seconds away from invading,” he snarked on his show Jan. 28.

On Feb. 17, days before the invasion, he said “the most obvious explanation” for Biden’s warnings about an invasion was that Biden “has been played by Vladimir Putin, who may be evil but definitely is not stupid. If Putin bluffed an invasion of Ukraine to make Biden look ridiculous, it worked.”

In the next breath, Carlson did concede that Putin could be planning on invading Ukraine. Days later, as the U.S. government predicted, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Watch above, via Fox News.

