Tucker Carlson claimed “no one’s allowed” to question whether it’s a good idea to give the Ukrainian government more weapons, as Ukraine faces a humanitarian crisis from Russia’s violent and devastating invasion of their country.

On Tuesday, Carlson turned his focus toward the public debate over what America should do to arm the Ukrainians. As he acknowledged that Ukrainian citizens are being “crushed by Vladimir Putin,” Carlson called for lawmakers to consider the possible ramifications of sending the Ukrainians weapons.

“Is it possible that doing this, as well-intentioned as it is, and it is. Is it possible doing this would be counterproductive?” Carlson asked. “Will it hurt the people I’m hoping to help? Will it, for example, prolong the fighting in Ukraine at the expense of the vulnerable civilian population in Ukraine? If I do this, could I inadvertently be doing to Ukraine what the West inadvertently did to let say Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan?”

Carlson went on to say “not a single person in Washington, at least in public, appears to be asking that question.”

“No one’s allowed to ask that question,” he said before sarcastically asking “What are you? A Putin defender?” He concluded by claiming America’s foreign policy leaders “don’t really care, and in fact, never have cared about the effects of their policy.”

Carlson’s (repeated) snark at the idea of being labeled a “Putin defender” comes after he claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a “dictator” before his country came under attack. Furthermore, Carlson is being featured on Russian television after the Kremlin reportedly ordered state media outlets to show more of him with how often he pushes Russia-friendly talking points. This also accounts for how Carlson defended Russia’s international aggression before condemning the Ukraine invasion.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com