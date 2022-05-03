Bill Barr Tells Megyn Kelly a Special Counsel and Grand Jury May Be Needed to Find SCOTUS Leaker

Former United States Attorney General Bill Barr says it’s possible for a special counsel to be appointed in order to reprimand the leaker behind the SCOTUS opinion on Roe v. Wade.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Barr said the investigation by the Supreme Court Marshal may not be enough to find the culprit.

“What about this marshal invrestigation? Having covered the high court for a few years I can say the Supreme Court marshal investigating you isn’t the sentence that strikes fear into the hearts of men and women,” Kelly said.

“CBS is reporting there may be an FBI investigation into who leaked this. What do you think happens from here? Who do you think actually takes the helm?” Kelly asked.

“The Chief (Justice Roberts) would’ve had the option, perhaps he still will, to appoint a council. A special council. Not in the classical criminal sense but the court can appoint a counsel and bring in a former U.S. attorney or someone with a law background,” Barr said.

“I’m sure he would get the support he needed from the FBI or any other law enforcement agency,” Barr added.

Kelly asked, “What’s the confidence that they can get to the bottom of who leaked it?”

“I think they may need a grand jury to do that, which would mean a criminal case,” Barr said bluntly.

“Wow! Why?” Kelly asked.

“To compel the truth,” Barr responded.

“People would lie to the marshal and maybe not to a prosecutor?” Kelly laughed.

“Perhaps,” Barr said.

“Is this a crime?” Kelly later asked.

“It could be obstructing the administration of justice. The due process of justice,” Barr said.

“That’s a stretch though? No?” Kelly asked.

“Obstruction means you’re attempting to influence through some kind of wrongdoing. I don’t think it’s a stretch, ” Barr concluded.

