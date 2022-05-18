Wallace is Back, Stone is Whack, Trump Grumps | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Chris Wallace

After considerable uncertainty, Chris Wallace has found a home at CNN. The veteran newsman’s CNN+ show will move to Sunday nights on CNN and air on HBO Max, CNN president Chris Licht announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront on Wednesday.

Wallace anchored Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on CNN+, a streaming service that became a bust after a month. His status at the network has been the subject of much speculation in weeks since the ill-fated streamer’s demise. CNN gave Wallace a $9 million contract. Wallace has appeared on CNN since CNN+’s crash and was part of its election coverage on Tuesday.

“The first episodes of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on CNN+ featured interviews with CEOs and media moguls, Hollywood legends and newsmakers across politics, business, world affairs, sports and culture, setting a high bar for the in-depth conversations both HBO Max and CNN audience will now enjoy.” CNN said in a release.

Among the guests touted for the debut are: former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, author of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones, and actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Throughout his career, Wallace has come under fire from partisans on both Left and Right for tough interviews. In the short-lived run of CNN+, his show brought the most visible buzz.

Coming out ahead in the end is a definite win for Wallace and CNN.