Wallace is Back, Stone is Whack, Trump Grumps | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Chris Wallace
After considerable uncertainty, Chris Wallace has found a home at CNN. The veteran newsman’s CNN+ show will move to Sunday nights on CNN and air on HBO Max, CNN president Chris Licht announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront on Wednesday.
Wallace anchored Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on CNN+, a streaming service that became a bust after a month. His status at the network has been the subject of much speculation in weeks since the ill-fated streamer’s demise. CNN gave Wallace a $9 million contract. Wallace has appeared on CNN since CNN+’s crash and was part of its election coverage on Tuesday.
“The first episodes of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on CNN+ featured interviews with CEOs and media moguls, Hollywood legends and newsmakers across politics, business, world affairs, sports and culture, setting a high bar for the in-depth conversations both HBO Max and CNN audience will now enjoy.” CNN said in a release.
Among the guests touted for the debut are: former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, author of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones, and actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.
Throughout his career, Wallace has come under fire from partisans on both Left and Right for tough interviews. In the short-lived run of CNN+, his show brought the most visible buzz.
Coming out ahead in the end is a definite win for Wallace and CNN.
MEDIA LOSER:
Oliver Stone
Film Director Oliver Stone floated a theory during a recent podcast appearance that the U.S. could attempt a false flag nuclear or chemical attack against Ukraine and blame Russia.
Speaking with podcast host Lex Fridman Tuesday, Stone said the U.S. is “making a lot of noise” about whether Russia will use nukes or chemical weapons, and that Russia being “pinned” with an incident would benefit the U.S.
“For example, it’d be very, not simple, but it would be possible to explode a nuclear device in Donbas and kill thousands of people,” he said. “And we would not know right away who did it, but of course the blame would go right to Russia. Even if it didn’t make sense, if there was no motivation for it, it would just be blamed on Russia.”
“The United States might well be the one who does that false flag operation. It would not be beyond them. They would, it would be a very dramatic, uh, solution to seal this war off as a major victory for the United States,” Stone added.
“That’s terrifying,” Fridman said. “But when you walk across that line you can potentially never walk back.”
Stone replied, “I think the neo-conservative arrogance is such that they really believe they can push their advantage to the max now.”
Stone is a crackpot, anyway. But theorizing in advance that a nuclear attack on Ukraine might be launched by the United States is well past “crank” territory and firmly in Alex Jones land.
LINKS WE LIKE
With Plunging Enrollment, a ‘Seismic Hit’ to Public Schools
– Shawn Hubler, New York Times
Trump’s Truth Social Makes Saddest Announcement Of All Time
– Bess Levin, Vanity Fair
How They Got Over — A Miraculous Documentary
– Armond White, National Review
Elon Musk Is Not the Enemy
– Jim Swift, Bulwark
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com