Brave Medic, NPR Snitches, Groundhog Day | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Yuliia Paievska & The AP

A Ukrainian medic was taken prisoner by the Russians after she provided journalists with shocking footage of the injuries she saw while treating people around Mariupol.

Yuliia Paievska recorded 256 gigabytes of video on a body cam she wore for over two weeks while she and her colleagues provided medical care to Ukrainian citizens and Russian soldiers alike. She gave the flash drive to reporters from the Associated Press, asking them to take it with them as they fled Mariupol back in March while they were being hunted by the Russians, and they managed to smuggle it through 15 Russian checkpoints hidden inside a tampon.

The AP released footage from Paievska’s excursions, showing her harrowing journeys into war-torn areas. One of the most emotional clips released shows her working to treat an injured young child, and then turning away in anguish, saying “I hate (this)” as it became apparent the boy would not survive.

On Mar. 16, Paievska and her driver were captured by the Russians. She has not been seen since Mar. 21, when her captors forced her to read a statement on television calling for an end to the fighting.

The bravery of Paievska and the AP journalists who helped transport her flash drive is unquestionable. We do not yet know Paievska’s fate, but the video she captured provides evidence of Russian war crimes and documents the real costs of this brutal war, and she need not have a byline or hold a press credential to be a media hero to us.