Smart Streaming. Angry Screaming. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Chuck Todd & Kristen Welker

In political terms Tuesday’s elections – especially the Virginia races – will be analyzed for weeks and even months as both referenda on Joe Biden‘s presidency to date, as bellwether for the fortunes of the Democrats and Republicans in the short term on key legislative agendas, and of course as harbingers of the midterm elections in 2022.

In political media terms, the additional layer is viewing yesterday’s big contests as a test-run on covering all of those above items. And in that regard NBC News Now and the anchor team of Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker got a big of a leg up on 2022 with their streaming coverage.

NBC News on Wednesday reports that their real time streaming coverage of the Nov. 2 elections outperformed competitors on YouTube. In total, NBC News Digital hit almost 20 million views of election content across their platforms during election coverage, and racked about a million hours watched on the night.

Todd and Welker were also on the live on air broadcast, anchored primarily by Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, popping in to provide analysis.

They hit outside of streaming in another way, too, with Chuck Todd getting play for pointing out that they “had a few McAuliffe surrogates that we expected to be on our air that are suddenly not available,” as the tide continued to turn against that campaign.

Every news outfit in America is diving into streaming, offering content and exclusives to entice subscribers. But live streaming political coverage of a major event is going to be more important in 2022 and the post-covid era in general than ever before.

NBC News Now lead with two of their biggest names for their live coverage and that may be what paid off.

It will be months before anyone is a clear leader in streaming, live politics coverage. But for this November 2nd, Todd and Welker were obviously some breakout stars.