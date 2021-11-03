A Truck Driver Who Reportedly Spent Only $153 on Campaign Could Unseat a Top New Jersey Democrat

There have been a lot of political upsets in the past decade. Dave Brat beating Eric Cantor in 2014. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beating Joe Crowley in 2018.

And now a truck driver who spent less than $200 on his campaign could unseat the President of the New Jersey Senate.

As of this posting, most news outlets have yet to call the New Jersey gubernatorial race. Governor Phil Murphy is in a tighter-than-expected race against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Republicans made some gains in local Garden State races.

One of those Republican winners could potentially be Edward Durr, who currently leads Democrat Steve Sweeney by a little over 2000 with the vast majority of the votes in.

Durr lead grows again to 2,330 votes. pic.twitter.com/Sf3fnxJtX4 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 3, 2021

The race has not been officially called(again, as of this posting), but it is receiving a great deal of attention, considering that Sweeney is the state senate president, while Durr is a truck driver who reportedly spent only $153 on his entire campaign.

Even Durr himself did not expect to have this strong a chance. Per NJ.com:

“I joked with people and I said, ‘I’m going to shock the world, I’m going to beat this man,’” Durr said Wednesday afternoon. “I was saying it, but really kind of joking. Because what chance did a person like me really stand against this man? He’s literally the second-most powerful person in the state of New Jersey.”

Durr apparently raised $10,000, but if you’re wondering what exactly the $153 was spent on, NBC10 reports $86.67 was spent on flyers and business cards, while $66.64 was spent at… Dunkin Donuts.

Again, Durr could potentially beat out the president of the New Jersey State Senate.

