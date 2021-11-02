Chuck Todd: McAuliffe Surrogates Were Scheduled to Appear, But ‘Suddenly Are Not Available’

Surrogates of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe were scheduled to appear Tuesday night on NBC News Now, the online streaming platform of NBC News, but became “suddenly not available,” according to Meet the Press host Chuck Todd.

“I’m going to be a little transparent here. We had a few McAuliffe surrogates that we expected to be on our air that suddenly are not available. What’s the mood like there,” asked Todd during a segment with MSNBC’s Chris Jansing, who was reporting from McAuliffe headquarters.

Jansing said that, according to someone “in the McAuliffe camp,” the mood inside the campaign is “glum.”

McAuliffe’s Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, has been projected by some to become the Old Dominion’s next governor, denying McAuliffe a second stint as governor. McAuliffe served in that role between 2014 and 2018.

Watch above, via NBC News Now.

