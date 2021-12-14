CNN’s John Avlon Rips Fox News Over ‘Lies’ Exposed By Bombshell Jan 6 Texts Between Trump Chief and Fox Hosts

CNN Senior Political Analyst John Avlon went off on Fox News after recently released texts from the cable network’s hosts revealed them to be well aware of the damage done on January 6th. He called out “lies” exposed compared to the different manner in which they covered that event on the air.

Rep. Liz Cheney read out texts sent to Mark Meadows from Fox News hosts that implored the then-White House Chief of Staff to get former President Donald Trump to forcefully speak out against the attack on the Capitol on that day.

“Multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately,” said Cheney. “They texted Mr. Meadows, and he has turned over those texts [to the committee].”

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go Home. This is hurting all of us,” Laura Ingraham texted as his supporters violently stormed the Capitol. “He is destroying his legacy.”

“Please get him on TV,” texted Brian Kilmeade. “Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol,” asked Sean Hannity.

“He’s got to condemn this sh*t ASAP,” texted Trump Jr. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

Since then, many Fox News hosts and Republican members of Congress have tried to blame the events of January 6th on individuals not within Trump’s base, such as Antifa and or even members of the FBI or CIA. It is in this context that Avlon went off.

“The fact that the Trump Fox feedback loop has been totally exposed,” Avlon began. “All these people who have been trying to ritualistically downplay this attack on our democracy — saying it was a mostly peaceful protest. It was tourists on a — you know, in areas they weren’t supposed to be in times they weren’t supposed to be there — they were lying.”

“They knew instinctively in real-time that this was a desperate moment; the Capitol was being attacked,” he continued. “They were pleading to the president, showing that they were really functioning as political functionaries; nothing resembling journalists in that administration.”

“All their public denials both in Congress and on TV are all lies,” he concluded. “They all knew the truth in real-time because it was self-evident, and they’ve tried to create a false impression going forward to protect the president, protect the administration, and protect their own reputations. They’ve played their audiences for fools.”

Watch above via CNN.

