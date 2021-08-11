Jen Psaki Mocked for Saying Taliban ‘Has to Make an Assessment’ About Their Future Role: ‘America is Back Alright’

By Jackson Richman Aug 11th, 2021
 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked on Twitter for saying during the White House press briefing on Wednesday that the “Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.”

Psaki’s remarks came as the Taliban has taken over more than 60 percent of territory in Afghanistan as most U.S. forces have withdrawn from the country after almost 20 years of war there following 9/11. The Biden administration has moved its deadline for a full withdrawal up from Sept. 11 to Aug. 31.

“We will continue to provide close air support, making sure that Air Force functions are operable, who will continue to resupply their forces with food and equipment and pay all their salaries,” said Psaki. “The train, advise, and assist approach that we have been implementing and the range of assistance we’ve provided was done in coordination with military leaders and the implementation and designing of that plan with military leaders and civilian leaders in Afghanistan over the last several years.”

Psaki declined to answer whether that the U.S. Air Force will still conduct airstrikes after Aug. 31.

Prominent Twitter observers ridiculed Psaki for saying the Taliban has to decide how they want to be part of “the international community.”

