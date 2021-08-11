White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked on Twitter for saying during the White House press briefing on Wednesday that the “Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.”

Psaki’s remarks came as the Taliban has taken over more than 60 percent of territory in Afghanistan as most U.S. forces have withdrawn from the country after almost 20 years of war there following 9/11. The Biden administration has moved its deadline for a full withdrawal up from Sept. 11 to Aug. 31.

“We will continue to provide close air support, making sure that Air Force functions are operable, who will continue to resupply their forces with food and equipment and pay all their salaries,” said Psaki. “The train, advise, and assist approach that we have been implementing and the range of assistance we’ve provided was done in coordination with military leaders and the implementation and designing of that plan with military leaders and civilian leaders in Afghanistan over the last several years.”

Psaki declined to answer whether that the U.S. Air Force will still conduct airstrikes after Aug. 31.

Prominent Twitter observers ridiculed Psaki for saying the Taliban has to decide how they want to be part of “the international community.”

America is back alright https://t.co/mEsiBWpztx — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 11, 2021

Psaki: “The Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.” Um, I’m pretty sure they decided long ago they were comfortable with “terrorist organization.” #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/v8Ta8WDnnP — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 11, 2021

I think the Taliban has already made that assessment. https://t.co/TKIy3LQkwx — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 11, 2021

Pretty certain they have done https://t.co/zo6cUL8N7K — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) August 11, 2021

Why fight the Taliban when we can lecture them instead? https://t.co/4FXSBmq6oS — Elliot Kaufman (@ElliotKaufman6) August 11, 2021

They want to lead the UN, solve climate change and win a Nobel https://t.co/hr360sI2cn — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) August 11, 2021

The Taliban’s “assessment” is that the role they want most is to be the holders of absolute victory in Afghanistan. Probably a more realistic view of things too than banking on that elusive “international community.” https://t.co/SgOr26PpMc — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) August 11, 2021

Don’t worry we have a new policy against the Taliban — shaming them. https://t.co/fjGLdvzKfj — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) August 11, 2021

Notice has been given. If they don’t shape up, the Taliban won’t be invited to the next Georgetown row-house soiree https://t.co/3YirjBOWLS — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 11, 2021

The same could be said of the Biden administration. https://t.co/XCrg2HVRYA — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 11, 2021

This is a ridiculous comment. The US should be out of Afghanistan. That said, the idea that you can reason with the Taliban is not only wishful thinking; it’s completely delusional. https://t.co/ywWC5uPONr — Ford O’Connell (@FordOConnell) August 11, 2021

