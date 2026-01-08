Jeopardy! Host Vows to Vote for Any 2028 Candidate Who Will ‘Prosecute’ Trump ‘Regime at Every Level’

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings pivoted to politics on social media on Wednesday and promised to vote for whatever 2028 presidential candidate vowed to “prosecute” members of President Donald Trump’s “regime” in the next administration.

The host’s online outburst came just hours after ICE agents fatally shot 37-year-old mom Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Video from the scene shows a masked ICE agent firing into Good’s car as it moved forward while another agent tries to open the driver-side door.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good was involved in an act of “domestic terrorism” and was trying to ram agents, who she claimed acted in self-defense when Good was shot. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey called that claim “bullsh*t.”

In a now-viral Bluesky post, Jennings wrote: “The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028.”

The “prosecute the former regime at every level” candidate has my vote in 2028. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) 2026-01-07T20:26:57.821Z

Moments earlier, Jennings had amplified a post from writer Kashana Cauley, who wrote: “They spent all that time complaining about crime in cities so they could implement their solution of killing people in cities.”

Adding another post:

It's been a dark week, but I just saw someone reply to an "Abolish ICE" post with a scoldy Bluesky "Uh, try abolish DHS" and that joy will sustain me for a little while. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) 2026-01-07T22:26:28.282Z

He went on to post a lengthy thread backing the idea that there would be elections in future years, as there had been in the past “despite one of the two major parties now harboring a lot of anti-democratic elements” and scolded users for “defeatism and nihilism” in questioning whether there would be a 2028 election.

This kind of thing does point out a real ethical dilemma: block or mute? — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) 2026-01-07T20:59:49.642Z

Jennings is a former Jeopardy! Contestant, famous for winning 74 consecutive shows, who took over as the show’s host in 2022.