Joy Behar Declares ‘The Supreme Court is Poised to Pass a Bill’ Making New York an Open Carry State

The View co-host Joy Behar said on Wednesday that “the Supreme Court is poised to pass a bill” making New York an open-carry state for guns” – except it’s Congress, not the Supreme Court, that passes legislation.

Behar said, “The Supreme Court is poised to pass a bill contradicting the New York City State laws” and make New York City “an open carry state, and an open carry city.”

“Middle class people will be leaving in droves if that happens,” added Behar.

Behar appeared to refer to the Supreme Court possibly deeming New York’s law limiting the carrying of guns outside the home as unconstitutional. The nation’s highest court heard arguments in the case in the fall.

Twitter users ridiculed Behar and The View.

“The View” is a show about current events, hosted by several celebrities who don’t know much about current events, and who adamantly refuse to learn anything new about current events. https://t.co/4rzmkkI6S2 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 13, 2022

Joy Behar needs to sit down and watch a “Schoolhouse Rock” cartoon to learn how the CONGRESS passes a bill (when he’s living there on Capitol Hill). https://t.co/RFJxZpMcUn — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 13, 2022

Hey @Alyssafarah, why didn’t you call out and correct any of this nonsense? SCOTUS passing bills, making New York an open carry state, 130 mass shootings this year, ‘no one needs an AR-15,’ Bush lifted the AR ban, “most” gun owners shoot themselves. You were PATHETIC. https://t.co/YZfhW9hdX8 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 13, 2022

What is terrifying is that there is a not-insignificant portion of American voters who get a not-insignificant amount of their news from The View. https://t.co/hdDHCd7Byr — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 13, 2022

Watch above, via ABC.

