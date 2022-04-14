Joy Behar Declares ‘The Supreme Court is Poised to Pass a Bill’ Making New York an Open Carry State

The View co-host Joy Behar said on Wednesday that “the Supreme Court is poised to pass a bill” making New York an open-carry state for guns” – except it’s Congress, not the Supreme Court, that passes legislation.

Behar said, “The Supreme Court is poised to pass a bill contradicting the New York City State laws” and make New York City “an open carry state, and an open carry city.”

“Middle class people will be leaving in droves if that happens,” added Behar.

Behar appeared to refer to the Supreme Court possibly deeming New York’s law limiting the carrying of guns outside the home as unconstitutional. The nation’s highest court heard arguments in the case in the fall.

Twitter users ridiculed Behar and The View.

