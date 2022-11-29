Kanye West Brutally Mocked For Eating Strip-Mall Hibachi With White Supremacist in Maryland

Rapper Ye, formerly known Kanye West, has been brutally mocked for eating strip-mall hibachi with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Ye and Fuentes were spotted at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, MD.

Kanye West at Matsutake in Frederick pic.twitter.com/qKzczCbTeC — Kyle (@KylexWalsh) November 29, 2022

West and Fuentes have been in the spotlight lately for dining last week with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Trump confirmed that the meal took place but denied knowing who Nick Fuentes is.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about,” said Trump on his social media site, Truth Social. “We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

Some Republicans, Trumpworld figures and Trump-supporting organizations condemned the gathering. Even the White House blasted it.

“This administration, this President totally rejects bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism. And there is just no place for these types of vile forces in our society. And this is something that we are going to continue to deny, including Holocaust deniers,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.

“And so, we need to — we should all be condemning this, and we should be very clear — very clear and say it in really absolute, clear terms. And again, this is something that we condemn and we will continue to speak out against,” she added.

Twitter was ablaze with reactions to West once again breaking bread with Fuentes.

Hauling ass to rural Maryland to look miserable at hibachi and then hang out with Tim Pool is how you know you’ve hit rock bottom https://t.co/0EXziYYJ2m — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) November 29, 2022

Kanye really went from clubbing with Jay-Z and Pharrell to getting hibachi at a suburban strip mall with Nick Fuentes https://t.co/l3itqFH8nl — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) November 29, 2022

From "I might walk into Nobu, with no shoes" to "Matsutake in Frederick, with whatever these are" https://t.co/o2PBsc7UvT pic.twitter.com/k4ZgTSmxdU — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 29, 2022

Unprecedented levels of despair here, an image of unbearable grimness https://t.co/3zoQGr6Kay — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 29, 2022

an amazingly grim photograph https://t.co/OVhUOhYOO9 — The Real Charlie Warzel (Parody Account) (@cwarzel) November 29, 2022

You might wonder why Kanye looks so miserable, but this is just after he ran away from the equivalent of a slow-pitch softball over the plate from Tim Pool. Now, he's stuck there, eating dinner beside of Nick Fuentes and you know he had pay for his food. https://t.co/3amo4ul1gm — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 29, 2022

It's crazy to me that Kanye has so much shit going on around him that no one even bothers to hit him with a "WHAT ARE THOSE?!" https://t.co/yn1DGc55xH pic.twitter.com/OXcFj2gcHG — Roy White III (@RDubThree) November 29, 2022

white nationalists out for dinner at a Japanese restaurant, typical hypocrisy https://t.co/hMDlgYaczA — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) November 29, 2022

Just wearing my enormous wellingtons that are several sizes too large to go out for dinner. https://t.co/jTDOYBIAC8 — James O'Malley (@Psythor) November 29, 2022

kanye's boots are giving off some serious old man and the sea vibes https://t.co/Ne7DAKzIdH — (((ben))) (@btdecker) November 29, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com