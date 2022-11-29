Kanye West Brutally Mocked For Eating Strip-Mall Hibachi With White Supremacist in Maryland
Rapper Ye, formerly known Kanye West, has been brutally mocked for eating strip-mall hibachi with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Ye and Fuentes were spotted at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, MD.
West and Fuentes have been in the spotlight lately for dining last week with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Trump confirmed that the meal took place but denied knowing who Nick Fuentes is.
“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about,” said Trump on his social media site, Truth Social. “We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”
Some Republicans, Trumpworld figures and Trump-supporting organizations condemned the gathering. Even the White House blasted it.
“This administration, this President totally rejects bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism. And there is just no place for these types of vile forces in our society. And this is something that we are going to continue to deny, including Holocaust deniers,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.
“And so, we need to — we should all be condemning this, and we should be very clear — very clear and say it in really absolute, clear terms. And again, this is something that we condemn and we will continue to speak out against,” she added.
Twitter was ablaze with reactions to West once again breaking bread with Fuentes.
