comScore
GRAVITAS

Kellyanne Conway and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Go to (Twitter) War Over Terror, Faith, and… Trump

By Caleb HoweApr 28th, 2019, 7:10 pm

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway got into a battle with New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday over tangled questions and implications regarding politicizing tragedy, religious faith, and who is anti- what -ity or -ism.

It began when, during a lengthy conversation about President Trump and condemnation of anti-Semitism on CNN Sunday morning, Conway said to host Jake Tapper that Ocasio-Cortez had tweeted extensively about the murdering of people of faith while they worshiped in New Zealand, but had not tweeted about the murder of people of faith while they worshiped in Sri Lanka on Easter.

Watch:

Not long after, CNN Political Analyst Julian Zelizer mistakenly tweeted that Conway had suggested Ocasio-Cortez had not tweeted about the synagogue shooting in California.

Conway then corrected him in a tweet, arguing that she hadn’t said that Ocasio-Cortez failed to tweet about the shooting of Jewish congregants, and murder of one, in California, but rather about the murder of Christian church-goers in Sri Lanka.

That led to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez directed at Conway, where she said she was out of town and without tech for that massacre of religious people practicing their faith, but not for the prior or subsequent massacres.

In that thread, she first added two more tweets attacking Trump before she included a Tweet specifically about the terror in Sri Lanka… first to defend the phrasing used by former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, named for it by Conway in her tweet.

She then said that Conway was stoking “suspicion” around her Christianity and also managed to rope in an immigration remark.

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway responded with her own quote retweets. She said that is good that Ocasio-Cortez will “now condemn” the massacre, but that it’s odd for her to have been silent considering she tweeted about her own movie “the next day.”

She followed up by saying she doesn’t question anyone’s faith, “incl. yours” and that they should talk about areas of bipartisanship.

That’s where it left off so far. No word on if there were any phone calls, but at least three devastating and horrific massacres of people who were practicing their faith, brutally slain while reaching out to God for answers, is something that could be made into fodder for a Tweet war about political grievances.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Caleb Howe: