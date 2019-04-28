Kellyanne Conway and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Go to (Twitter) War Over Terror, Faith, and… Trump

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway got into a battle with New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday over tangled questions and implications regarding politicizing tragedy, religious faith, and who is anti- what -ity or -ism.

It began when, during a lengthy conversation about President Trump and condemnation of anti-Semitism on CNN Sunday morning, Conway said to host Jake Tapper that Ocasio-Cortez had tweeted extensively about the murdering of people of faith while they worshiped in New Zealand, but had not tweeted about the murder of people of faith while they worshiped in Sri Lanka on Easter.

Watch:



Not long after, CNN Political Analyst Julian Zelizer mistakenly tweeted that Conway had suggested Ocasio-Cortez had not tweeted about the synagogue shooting in California.

Conway then corrected him in a tweet, arguing that she hadn’t said that Ocasio-Cortez failed to tweet about the shooting of Jewish congregants, and murder of one, in California, but rather about the murder of Christian church-goers in Sri Lanka.

Wrong again. You can delete or apologize (holds breath) I was referring to @AOC silence about the Sri Lanka massacre of Christians (not “Easter Worshippers” as Obama and Hillary oddly said). Try listening before spewing. https://t.co/jNm7ypRO6f — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 28, 2019

That led to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez directed at Conway, where she said she was out of town and without tech for that massacre of religious people practicing their faith, but not for the prior or subsequent massacres.

Hello Ms. Conway, On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response. Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV? https://t.co/TIypLf2CaB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

In that thread, she first added two more tweets attacking Trump before she included a Tweet specifically about the terror in Sri Lanka… first to defend the phrasing used by former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, named for it by Conway in her tweet.

The terrorist attack in Sri Lanka was horrifying. Saying ‘Easter worshippers’ matters bc Easter is the holiest day of the year for Christians, & to be targeted on Easter highlights how heinous the attack was – just as saying yesterday’s #SanDiego shooting was on Passover. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

She then said that Conway was stoking “suspicion” around her Christianity and also managed to rope in an immigration remark.

You are using this as an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity + faith life, @KellyannePolls. The Sri Lanka massacre was horrifying. No one should be targeted for their religion. If you’re so moved, let’s do more to welcome immigrants fleeing religious persecution. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway responded with her own quote retweets. She said that is good that Ocasio-Cortez will “now condemn” the massacre, but that it’s odd for her to have been silent considering she tweeted about her own movie “the next day.”

1/2: Hi Congresswoman @AOC.

My best to your grandmother.

My grandmothers are irreplaceable; miss them every day. Good that you now condemn Sri Lanka massacre. Some found it odd a prolific tweeter was silent. Following day you tweeted about your movie:https://t.co/KERH0AD2je https://t.co/CpbunUz6C8 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 28, 2019

She followed up by saying she doesn’t question anyone’s faith, “incl. yours” and that they should talk about areas of bipartisanship.

2/2: @AOC you and I agree. I said on @CNN today & elsewhere that people of all faiths should be free from harm. I judge no one’s faith, incl. yours Extreme Ideas like Green New Deal & Socialized Medicine DO scare me tho! Areas for bipartisanship? Call me.

Much work to do 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0t463Hlqw7 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 28, 2019

That’s where it left off so far. No word on if there were any phone calls, but at least three devastating and horrific massacres of people who were practicing their faith, brutally slain while reaching out to God for answers, is something that could be made into fodder for a Tweet war about political grievances.

