Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Supporters ‘Should Be Upset’ Over Jussie Smollett Case

Kellyanne Conway showed off her CNN souvenir during a street interview with TMZ about the Jussie Smollett case on Sunday.

“Look, they gave me a souvenir,” Conway told the TMZ reporter outside CNN.

Declining to ask her more about her mug, the reporter instead asked Conway about President Donald Trump calling Jussie Smollett a “third-rate actor” during Saturday’s rally.

Trump calls the Jussie Smollett case "a disgrace to our nation" pic.twitter.com/CUkIJtgOxt — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 28, 2019

Conway said that Trump was simply reflecting what “embattled prosecutor Kim Foxx said.”

She then said Trump joined a lot of Chicagoans who are “outraged” over how the Smollett case was handled.

“Don’t forget the way this all started,” she continued on. “The big lie was that there was something called MAGA country…[Smollett] tried to stage a hate crime using Trump supporters.”

“Trump supporters should be upset about that,” Conway then added.

