Kyle Rittenhouse Says He’s Going to Texas A&M — But the University Says Otherwise

Kyle Rittenhouse announced last week that he would be attending Texas A&M University during a broadcast of The Charlie Kirk Show. One problem: the university says he hasn’t been admitted for the upcoming terms.

After pulling out an A&M hat, he told host Charlie Kirk that he would be going there.

“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food.”

Kyle Rittenhouse announces he’s going to Texas A&M live on the ⁦@charliekirk11⁩ show. pic.twitter.com/0vXZ7kw8zI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2022

Texas A&M spokeswoman Kelly Brown said in an email to the Dallas Morning News that Rittenhouse — who was acquitted on multiple charges related to him killing two people during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin — “has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall.”

Rittenhouse previously took online classes as a non-degree student at Arizona State University and told reporters he wanted to study on campus after the trial.

Several ASU students protested following the verdict, and a Change.org petition called “Kyle Rittenhouse Should Not Be Allowed To Attend ASU” garnered more than 17,000 signatures (though some likely came from individuals unaffiliated with the university).

“Our records show that he is not currently enrolled,” ASU spokesperson Jay Thorne wrote in an email to the Arizona Republic late last November. “There was no action taken by the university.”

