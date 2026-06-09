Pro-Trump PAC Drops AI-Generated Attack Ad of James Talarico In a Dress

A pro-Trump PAC is reportedly set to drop a six-figure ad buy to promote an AI-generated clip attacking Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, putting him in a dress.

Daily Caller White House Correspondent Reagan Reese reported on Tuesday that Citizens for Sanity (CFS), a conservative political action committee, created the attack ad, which shows Talarico as the main character from “The Sound of Music,” Maria.

In the clip, the AI Talarico sings the musical’s hit number “My Favorite Things” with the lyrics changed to a satire of pro-trans messaging.

“Boys in white dresses with blue satin sashes. Girls dosed with hormones til they grow mustaches. Changing the gender of all your offspring. These are a few of my favorite things,” sings the AI-generated Talarico.

Talarico has recently walked back some of his past comments related to gender and trans issues, including saying in 2021 that “God is nonbinary.”

In late May, ABC News reported on Talarico “waking back” that comment:

When pressed on his comments, Talarico replied that they were “meant to be deliberately provocative” and that he believes “you can’t use human categories to define God.” He said that Republicans are seizing on the comments “to try and distract from the corrupt system that Ken Paxton embodies.”

Reese added that CFS is known for “targeting Democratic woke agendas, absent border security and rising crime rates” and that the group “dropped $93 million during the 2022 midterms, funding ads that exposed the climbing number of crimes in Democrat-governed cities.”

Talarico is running against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in November’s general election. Paxton, who received Trump’s endorsement, has long been plagued by corruption scandals and is currently being divorced by his wife on “biblical grounds.”

NEW: The Trump-aligned org Citizens for Sanity is dropping a six-figure ad buy in the Texas Senate race. The ad is a 15 second clip of AI-generated James Talarico singing a "trans kids" rendition of “Favorite Things." Obtained first by @DailyCaller: pic.twitter.com/JNY8vxYueG — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) June 9, 2026

Watch the clip above.

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