Man Who Tried to Stab Lee Zeldin Released From Custody — Prompting Outrage

By Jackson RichmanJul 22nd, 2022, 1:38 pm
 

Zeldin attacked on July 22

The man who attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the GOP nominee in the New York gubernatorial race, was released from custody hours after his arrest on Thursday, prompting outrage.

At a Thursday rally, Zeldin was speaking when David Jakubonis, 43, walked onto the stage and grabbed Zeldin. He appeared to try and stab the congressman with a sharp object before he was pulled to the ground.

Jakubonis was charged with second-degree assault and was released on his own recognizance in accordance with New York’s bail law.

His release came after Zeldin correctly predicted the attacker would get “instantly released.”

The New York Times explained in a report why the man was released. Simply put, judges cannot set bail for nonviolent felony charges.

“Because the crime was attempted, it is categorized as a nonviolent felony. Since 2020, under New York law, judges have been barred from setting bail on that charge; previously, prosecutors could have requested that Mr. Jakubonis be held on bail,” the Times reported.

Conservatives on Twitter expressed outrage over Jakubonis’ release.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, condemned the attack on Thursday, but has yet to weigh in on the release of the attacker.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: