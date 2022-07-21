Man Attacks and Tries to Stab New York Republican Lee Zeldin at Campaign Event

A man attacked and tried to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is running for governor of New York, at a campaign event in the state on Thursday.

Zeldin was speaking as a man walked onto the stage and grabbed and appeared to pull down Zeldin as people rushed to help Zeldin, according to video captured by attendee Cody Crippen and shared on Twitter by Spectrum News reporter Nick Reisman.

Zeldin “grabbed the attacker’s wrist to stop him until several others assisted in talking the attacker to the ground,” according to Zeldin’s campaign.

Here is video of the attack involving Rep. Zeldin from witness Cody Crippen pic.twitter.com/Ur1CfpkdsS — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 22, 2022

A photo of the weapon the suspect used in Monroe County to attack Lee Zeldin earlier this evening. Appears to have holes for gripping purposes and long sharp point. #LeeZeldin pic.twitter.com/iNjxCjWtr4 — Metropolitan Republican Club (@metgopclub) July 22, 2022

Tonight, @leezeldin was targeted in a violent attack at a campaign rally in Monroe County. Thanks to the swift action of several brave event goers, the perpetrator was subdued. Congressman Zeldin, @EspositoforNY, and all attendees are safe, but this could have ended much worse. pic.twitter.com/eiq1qxuRDd — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) July 22, 2022

The attacker was arrested, according to Zeldin’s campaign, and the congressman was unharmed.

Zeldin’s campaign said he and his campaign staff “are safe.”

Rep. Zeldin’s campaign issues a statement on the attack at a rally today in Monroe County pic.twitter.com/4ZikluiDgu — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 22, 2022

“Lee Zeldin was attracted at a campaign rally in Monroe County by a man who charged the stage with a dangerous weapon. Zeldin helped restrain the individual who was promptly arrested after a struggle. All are ok,” tweeted the Conservative Party of New York State. “Zeldin finished the speech on the need to repeal cashless bail and support the police.”

Zeldin finished the speech on the need to repeal cashless bail and support the police. — Conservative Party Of NYS (@cpnys) July 22, 2022

Zeldin’s Democratic opponent, incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, condemned the attack.

“My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York,” she tweeted.

My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 22, 2022

Watch above, via Reisman.

